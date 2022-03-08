Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 18th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years.
NYSE VGI opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
