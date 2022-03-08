EnerSys (ENS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

NYSE ENS opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

