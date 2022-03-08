Land Securities Group plc (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:LAND opened at GBX 712 ($9.33) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 644.20 ($8.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -18.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 781.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 741.12.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($421,891.52). Also, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,476.53).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.02) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 900 ($11.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.39).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.