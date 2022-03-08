First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 25th

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

FFNW opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.70. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.50.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

