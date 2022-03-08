Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 21.86 per share, for a total transaction of 39,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 18.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 18.38 and a 52 week high of 29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 21.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%.

