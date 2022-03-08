BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.17% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.