BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.12 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 253.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,973,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 418.4% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $318.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.08. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.83.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.