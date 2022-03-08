Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,372,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after buying an additional 269,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

FLR opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.