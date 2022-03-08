Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,137,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 802,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

