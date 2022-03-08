UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $23.21 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 93,203.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

PK opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

