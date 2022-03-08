Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.21% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $213.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $167.06 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

