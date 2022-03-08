UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.92% of Terex worth $27,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,781,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Terex Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.