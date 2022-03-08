UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,338,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $24,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,159,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,742,000 after buying an additional 547,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

