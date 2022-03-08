Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE BHC opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

