MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in MasTec by 2,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.21.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

