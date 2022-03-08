Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $561,142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 766,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,687,000.

TLT opened at $139.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.37. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

