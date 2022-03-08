Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $701,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.68) to GBX 1,105 ($14.48) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

NGG opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

