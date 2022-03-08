Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,199 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 1,680.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BRP by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in BRP by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

