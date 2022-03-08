State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Aptiv by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

NYSE APTV opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $97.29 and a one year high of $180.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

