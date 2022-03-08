Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Information Services Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 304,043 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 266,163 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

