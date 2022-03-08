Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Information Services Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.70.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
