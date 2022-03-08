Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Up 37.3% in February

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,607,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 1,171,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,038.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWQXF shares. DNB Markets upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

