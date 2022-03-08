Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Grows By 24.9%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.
