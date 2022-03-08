Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPWR opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
