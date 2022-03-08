Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth about $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

About SunPower (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.