Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,988,252 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 383,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

