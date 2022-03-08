Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Plug Power by 266.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 443.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

