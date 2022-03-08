Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345,588 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 590.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 171,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

