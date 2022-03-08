Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $43,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.