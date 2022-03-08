American International Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.