Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$13.48 and a 52-week high of C$24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

