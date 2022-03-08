Comerica Bank Sells 3,962 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.69. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.