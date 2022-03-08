The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,095 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Western Union by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 424,587 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.