Cetera Investment Advisers Has $299,000 Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the third quarter worth about $97,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CNA Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:CNA opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

