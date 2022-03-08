Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 834 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after acquiring an additional 530,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,510,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,747,000 after acquiring an additional 377,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after acquiring an additional 347,345 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,156,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

NYSE:BERY opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.