Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 11,415 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,360,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 416,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 105,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $109.33.

