Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

MGC opened at $147.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $134.69 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

