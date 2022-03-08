Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $173.27 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $173.25 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

