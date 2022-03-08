Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 321 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after buying an additional 100,264 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after buying an additional 196,370 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after buying an additional 143,488 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

