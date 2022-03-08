Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,112 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,151,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSIG opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $936.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.