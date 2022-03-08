Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 243 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 480.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 241.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 105,388.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

