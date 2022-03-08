Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $27,000 Investment in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiol Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

