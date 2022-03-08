First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

