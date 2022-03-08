First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.