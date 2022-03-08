35,589 Shares in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK) Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 6.36% of BlackRock Future Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Future Tech ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter.

BTEK opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61.

