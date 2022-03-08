DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Envista by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Envista by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

