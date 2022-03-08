DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth $56,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock opened at $315.29 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $263.97 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.