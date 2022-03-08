DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,286 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.