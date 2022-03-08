DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 9,107 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

