JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 5.80% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 897,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,381 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

JQUA stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

