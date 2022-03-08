Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,485 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

