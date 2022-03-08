American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $127,415.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

