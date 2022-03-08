American International Group Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 338.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 116,185 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.